Local college results

Men’s Basketball
Purdue Northwest 90, Northwood 76
NORTHWOOD (76)
Totals – 30-65 4-7 76.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (90)
Jyrus Freels 9-11 0-0 18, Vincent Miszkiewicz 5-8 4-4 14, Mikell Cooper 3-6 3-3 10, Anthony Barnard 3-8 2-2 10, Gregory Boyle 4-5 1-1 9, Anthony Irvin 3-4 3-3 12, Logan Phillips 4-5 3-3 11, Xavier Allison 1-3 1-2 4, Jordan Doss 1-3 0-0 2, Jacob Stone 0-0 0-0 0. Totals – 33-53 17-18 90.
Halftime score: Purdue Northwest, 47-36. 3-point field goals: Northwood 12-28; PNW 7-12 (Cooper 1-1, Barnard 2-4, Irvin 3-4, Phillips 0-1, Allison 1-1, Doss 0-1). Rebounds: Northwood 27; PNW 30 (Miszkiewicz 9). Assists: Northwood 9; PNW 14 (Miszkiewicz 4). Steals: Northwood 9; PNW 5 (Cooper 2). Team fouls: Northwood 14, Purdue Northwest 9. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: Ware (N). Records: Purdue Northwest 4-4 (4-4 GLIAC), Northwood 4-4 (4-2).
Women’s Basketball
Northwood 64, Purdue Northwest 57
PURDUE NORTHWEST (6-13-26-12)
Antreese Shelton 0-5 0-2 0, Molly Devalkenaere 3-8 5-6 12, Anjel Galbraith 2-7 0-0 5, Savaya Brockington 6-10 4-4 17, Kennedy Jackson 4-6 1-2 9, Tayler Vauters 1-2 0-0 2, Brittany Barnard 0-1 0-0 0, Dash Shaw 3-5 2-2 8, Elexah Roepke 0-0 0-0 0, Mercedes Simmons 2-2 0-0 4. Totals – 21-46 12-16 57.
NORTHWOOD (17-13-19-15)
Totals – 20-53 17-18 64.
3-point field goals: Purdue Northwest 3-12 (Shelton 0-1, Devalkenaere 1-2, Galbraith 1-4, Brockington 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Vauters 0-1, Shaw 0-1); Northwood 7-24. Rebounds: PNW 28 (Devalkenaere 6); Northwood 34. Assists: PNW 12 (Shelton 3, Brockington 3, Jackson 2); Northwood 11. Steals: PNW 9 (Jackson 4); Northwood 11. Team fouls: Purdue Northwest 20, Northwood 21. Fouled out: Brockington (PNW). Records: Northwood 5-3 (5-3 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 2-6 (2-6).
Women's Volleyball
Valparaiso 25-25-25, Butler 22-21-23
AT LOYOLA
VALPARAISO — Peyton McCarthy 9 kills, 10 points; Jiillie Grant 7 kills, 2 aces, 9.5 points; Kara Cooper 6 kills, 7.5 points; Jaclyn Bulmahn 5 kills, 1 solo block, 6.5 points; Rylee Cookerly 17 digs; Melissa Flynders 13 digs;Bella Ravotto 11 digs; Victoria Bulmahn 30 assists; Ally Cummings 4 kills, 4.5 points; Maddy Boyer 2 kills, 2 points. Records: Valparaiso 1-1, Butler 0-1.