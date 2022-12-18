Local college results

Men’s Basketball
Indiana Northwest 75, Trinity International 66
INDIANA NW (30-45)
Jared Johnson 17, Ryan LaFollette 15, Malik Miller 11, Lamarius Lillard 6, De’Avion Washington 0, Isaac Stanback 15, Jaivion Reid 8, Tyler Houston 2, Nicky Flesher 1, Jimmie Washington 0, Ray Yagelski 0. Totals – 28-76 15-17 75.
TRINITY (31-35)
Totals – 27-64 9-14 66.
3-point field goals – IUN 4 (Johnson 2, LaFollette 1, Miller 1); Trinity 3 (Kahoun 1, Lovvorn 1, Thomas 1). Team fouls – IUN 15, Trinity 14. Fouled out – Cooper (TR). Records: Indiana NW 6-7, 5-2 GLIAC; Trinity International 5-6, 2-3.
Purdue Northwest 87, Illinois-Springfield 81
ILL-SPRINGFIELD (44-37)
Totals – 28-55 16-22 81.
PURDUE NW (40-47)
Mikell Cooper 19, Anthony Irvin 7, Alou Dillon 6, Brevin Jefferson 4, Anthony Barnard 4, Kai Steinman 26, Obi Ezekwesili 10, Sangolay Njie 9, Kalil Whitehead 2, Joan Giner 0, Jaylon Gentry 0. Totals – 29-45 17-26 87.
3-point field goals – Ill-Springfield 9 (Johnson 3, Wright 2, Rice 1, Hanna 1, Campbell 1, Altman 1); PNW 12 (Cooper 3, Irvin 2, Steinman 7). Team fouls – Ill.-Springfield 17, PNW 24. Fouled out – Dillon (PNW). Records: Purdue NW 7-7, 1-3 GLIAC; Illinois-Springfield 8-3, 3-1.
South Suburban 102, Carl Sandburg 61
SANDBURG (30-31)
Totals – 10-57 17-25 61.
SOUTH SUBURBAN (56-46)
N. Shelton 18, Damonte Taylor 30, J. Houston 16, C. Smith 10, D. Hale 14, D. Ramonas 2, R. Harris 2, J. Staten 2, K. Anderson 1, N. Haynes 3, C. Nsamba 0, L. Washington 2, B. Adorno 0, Chris Heffner 2. Totals – 43-77 12-22 102.
3-point field goals – Sandburg 6 (Dinnar 4, Caves 1, Wagner 1); SSC 4 (Shelton 1, Houston 1, Hale 1, Haynes 1). Team fouls – Sandburg 17, SSC 20. Records: South Suburban 11-1.
Women’s Basketball
Indiana Northwest 86, Trinity International 50
TRINITY (8-14-12-16)
Totals – 15-53 16-22 50.
INDIANA NW (23-13-19-31)
Michaela Schmidt 16, Tiara Jackson 9, Karli Miller 6, Sarah Martin 6, Alyna Santiago 3, Emma Schmidt 13, Makayla Best 12, Abbie Tomblin 9, Madison Wirey 8, Katelyn Halfacre 2, Kayla Sirjord 2. Totals – 32-68 15-17 86.
3-point field goals – Trinity 4 (Geisler 2, Amous 1, Graves 1); IUN 7 (M. Schmidt 1, E. Schmidt 3, Best 1, Wirey 2). Team fouls – Trinity 17, IUN 15. Records: Indiana NW 9-4, 6-1 GLIAC; Trinity International 2-10, 1-6.
Olivet Nazarene 111, Calumet College 52
OLIVET NAZARENE (24-36-31-20)
Totals – 41-101 13-18 111.
CALUMET (7-10-18-17)
Markeysha Coleman 2, Marisa Esquivel 12, Destiny Hughes 8, Jasmin Barker 16, Ariel Esquivel 11, Vanessa Howell 3. Totals – 19-51 10-14 52.
3-point field goals – Olivet 16 (O’Neal 2, Cora 2, Demosthenes 3, Finn 1, Dirkse 2, Schutt 1, Marshall 1, Peters 2, Rolison 1, Smith 1); CCSJ 4 (M. Esquivel 2, A. Esquivel 2). Team fouls – Olivet 19, Calumet 16. Fouled out – Coleman (CCSJ). Records: Olivet Nazarene 7-5, 5-2 CCAC; Calumet College 0-9, 0-7.