Local college results

Monday's Results
Women’s Basketball
IU Northwest 77, Trinity International 67
TRINITY INTERNATIONAL (12-21-16-18)
Totals – 25-46 11-19 67.
IU NORTHWEST (13-33-11-20)
Breanna Boles 7-12 5-5 21, Michaela Schmidt 5-12 1-2 11, Sarah Martin 5-11 3-3 15, Jessy Siems 3-5 2-2 9, Taylor Jaksich 0-4 0-0 0, Samantha Martin 3-5 4-5 10, Sydney VanMeter 1-1 0-0 2, Meghan Long 2-5 1-1 5, Desa Geisler 1-7 2-2 4, Ally McConnell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals – 27-63 18-20 77.
3-point field goals: Trinity International 6; IU Northwest 5 (Boles 2, Martin 2, Siems). Rebounds: Trinity International 30; IU Northwest 32 (Boles 7, Geisler 7). Assists: Trinity International 14; IU Northwest 13 (Long 5). Steals: Trinity International 5; IU Northwest 9. Team fouls: Trinity International 19, IU Northwest 13. Fouled out: None. Records: IU Northwest 2-5, Trinity International 1-1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!