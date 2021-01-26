Local college results

Men’s Basketball
Parkside 93, Purdue Northwest 81
PARKSIDE (93)
Totals – 38-69 7-7 93.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (81)
Jyrus Freels 11-16 1-2 23, Mikell Cooper 4-8 8-8 17, Gregory Boyle 3-9 6-6 13, Vincent Miszkiewicz 5-14 1-3 11, Anthony Barnard 4-7 0-0 9, Xavier Allison 2-4 0-1 5, Anthony Irvin 1-5 0-0 3, Logan Phillips 0-1 0-0 0, Jordan Doss 0-2 0-0 0. Totals – 30-66 16-20 81.
Halftime score: Parkside, 46-39. 3-point field goals: Parkside 10-22; Purdue Northwest 5-17 (Cooper 1-3, Boyle 1-4, Miszkiewicz 0-3, Barnard 1-1, Allison 1-1, Irvin 1-5). Rebounds: Parkside 35; Purdue Northwest 35 (Miszkiewicz 11). Assists: Parkside 23, Purdue Northwest 15 (Barnard 4). Steals: Parkside 7; Purdue Northwest 5 (Irvin 2). Team fouls: Parkside 15, Purdue Northwest 11. Fouled out: None. Records: Parkside 4-3 (4-3 GLIAC); Purdue Northwest 3-4 (3-4).
Women’s Basketball
Parkside 74, Purdue Northwest 72
PURDUE NORTHWEST (16-16-21-19)
Molly Devalkenaere 3-6 0-1 6, Anjel Galbraith 4-9 7-11 15, Savaya Brockington 6-20 0-0 12, Danielle Nennig 7-17 1-1 19, Kennedy Jackson 2-5 1-2 5, Tayler Vauters 2-2 2-2 6, Brittany Barnard 0-0 3-4 3, Shelton Antreese 1-1 0-0 2, Dash Shaw 0-2 0-0 0, Elexah Roepke 1-3 2-2 4, Mercedes Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals – 26-65 16-23 72.
PARKSIDE (15-20-17-22)
Totals – 30-58 7-7 74.
3-point field goals: Purdue Northwest 4-21 (Devalkenaere 0-1, Galbraith 0-2, Brockington 0-5, Nennig 4-12, Shaw 0-1); Parkside 7-17. Rebounds: Purdue Northwest 31 (Devalkenaere 5, Nennig 5); Parkside 36. Assists: Purdue Northwest 10 (Galbraith 3, Brockington 3); Parkside 22. Steals: Purdue Northwest 6 (Vauters 2); Parkside 3. Team fouls: Purdue Northwest 17, Parkside 18. Fouled out: None.