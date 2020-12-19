Local college results

Saturday's Result
Women’s basketball
Indiana Tech 66, Indiana Northwest 47
IU NORTHWEST (16-17-19-14)
Martin 8, Van Meter 0, Siems 3, Boles 22, Geisler 9, Foutz 0, Smolen 2, Rokosz 3, McConnell 0. Totals — 17-48 4-7 47.
INDIANA TECH (10-5-22-10)
Foy 15, Hill 8, Andrews 10, Whitaker 20, Salisbury 0, Simpson 0, Tuominen 4, Steckler 0, Worm 7, Dossen 2, Ivers 0, Herron 0. Totals — 25-49 11-14 66.
3-point field goals: IUN 9 (Martin 1, Boles 3, Geisler 3, Siems 1, Rokosz 1); Indiana Tech 5 (Whitaker 4, Foy 1). Team fouls: IUN 12, Indiana Tech 10.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!