Local college results

Thursday's Results

Men's Basketball

Indiana Northwest 95, Trinity Christian 81

IU NORTHWEST

Marshaud Watkins 12, Jared Johnson 34, Martrellian Gibson 21, Jason Peace 13, James Hudson 2, Ryan LaFollette 2, Alex Constandars 2, Larry Lynch 9. Totals -- 36 13-14 95.

TRINITY CHRISTIAN

Totals -- 34 2-2 81.

Women's Basketball

Trinity Christian 86, Indiana Northwest 65

IU NORTHWEST (17-21-12-15)

Martin 8, Schmidt 4, Siems 2, Vieck 14, Boles 8, Foutz 2, Geisler 2, Jaksich 6, Long 3, Martin 3, McConnell 3, Van Meter 5. Totals -- 26 5-11 65.

TRINITY CHRISTIAN (16-21-29-20)

Totals -- 29 13-25 86.

