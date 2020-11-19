Local college results

Thursday's Results
Men's Basketball
Indiana Northwest 95, Trinity Christian 81
IU NORTHWEST
Marshaud Watkins 12, Jared Johnson 34, Martrellian Gibson 21, Jason Peace 13, James Hudson 2, Ryan LaFollette 2, Alex Constandars 2, Larry Lynch 9. Totals -- 36 13-14 95.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN
Totals -- 34 2-2 81.
Women's Basketball
Trinity Christian 86, Indiana Northwest 65
IU NORTHWEST (17-21-12-15)
Martin 8, Schmidt 4, Siems 2, Vieck 14, Boles 8, Foutz 2, Geisler 2, Jaksich 6, Long 3, Martin 3, McConnell 3, Van Meter 5. Totals -- 26 5-11 65.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN (16-21-29-20)
Totals -- 29 13-25 86.
