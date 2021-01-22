 Skip to main content
Local college results
Local college results

Basketball stock
The Times

Friday's Results

Men’s Basketball

Purdue Northwest 74, Davenport 71

PURDUE NORTHWEST (74)

Jyrus Freels 20, Gregory Boyle 17, Anthony Barnard 11, Mikell Cooper 7, Vincent Miszkiewicz 6, Xavier Allison 4, Caleb Zurliene 4, Anthony Irvin 3, Logan Phillips 2. Totals – 24-59 22-28 74.

DAVENPORT (71)

Totals – 24-60 14-22 71.

Halftime score: Davenport, 35-33. 3 point field goals: Purdue Northwest 4-22 (Freels 0-2, Boyle 3-6, Barnard 0-1, Cooper 0-5, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Allison 0-2, Irvin 1-2, Phillips 0-3); Davenport 9-24. Rebounds: Purdue Northwest 43 (Freels 13); Davenport 35. Assists: Purdue Northwest 10 (Allison 3); Davenport 13. Steals: Purdue Northwest 8 (Boyle 2, Miszkiewicz 2, Phillips 2); Davenport 8. Team fouls: Purdue Northwest 19, Davenport 23. Fouled out: Allison (PNW); Birchfield, Ulaneo  (D). Records: Purdue Northwest 3-2 (3-2 GLIAC), Davenport 0-5 (0-5).

Women’s Basketball

Purdue Northwest 74, Davenport 61

DAVENPORT (17-4-27-13)

Totals – 18-48 19-23 61.

PURDUE NORTHWEST (20-16-20-18)

Savaya Brockington 21, Danielle Nennig 18, Molly Devalkenaere 16, Anjel Galbraith 11, Kennedy Jackson 6, Brittany Barnard 2, Antreese Shelton 0, Tayler Vauters 0, Dash Shaw 0, Mercedes Simmons 0. Totals – 29-55 9-11 74.

3-point field goals: Davenport 6-19; Purdue Northwest 7-14 (Brockington 4-7, Nennig 2-2, Devalkenaere 1-2, Galbraith 0-3). Rebounds: Davenport 29; Purdue Northwest 31 (Nennig 8, Devalkenaere 8). Assists: Davenport 4; Purdue Northwest 11 (Galbraith 8). Steals: Davenport 8; Purdue Northwest 8 (Galbraith 2, Jackson 2). Team fouls: Davenport 16, Purdue Northwest 21. Fouled out: None. Records: Purdue Northwest 1-4 (1-4 GLIAC), Davenport 2-3 (2-3).

