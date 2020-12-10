Local college results

Thursday's Results
Women's Basketball
IU South Bend 76, IU Northwest 50
IU NORTHWEST (12-6-21-11)
Sarah Martin 4-8 0-0 9, Samantha Martin 0-2 2-2 2, Jessy Siems 0-2 2-2 2, Breanna Boles 4-8 1-1 9, Michaela Schmidt 3-8 3-3 9, Kaitlyn Foutz 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Van Meter 1-3 0-0 3, Meghan Long 2-5 0-0 4, Lauren Smolen 2-5 0-0 4, Haley Rokosz 0-0 0-0 0, Desa Geisler 2-6 2-6 6, Ally McConnell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals – 19-48 10-14 50.
IU SOUTH BEND (7-25-25-19)
Totals – 29-65 11-16 76.
3-point field goals: IU Northwest 2-12 (Sarah Martin, Van Meter); IU South Bend 7-28. Rebounds: IU Northwest 36 (Boles 6); IU South Bend 33. Assists: IU Northwest 10 (Smolen 3); IU South Bend 15. Steals: IU Northwest 4 (Long 2); IU South Bend 13. Team fouls: IU Northwest 16, IU South Bend 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.
