Local college results

  • Updated
Basketball stock
The Times

Thursday's Results

Women's Basketball

IU South Bend 76, IU Northwest 50

IU NORTHWEST (12-6-21-11)

Sarah Martin 4-8 0-0 9, Samantha Martin 0-2 2-2 2, Jessy Siems 0-2 2-2 2, Breanna Boles 4-8 1-1 9, Michaela Schmidt 3-8 3-3 9, Kaitlyn Foutz 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Van Meter 1-3 0-0 3, Meghan Long 2-5 0-0 4, Lauren Smolen 2-5 0-0 4, Haley Rokosz 0-0 0-0 0, Desa Geisler 2-6 2-6 6, Ally McConnell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals – 19-48 10-14 50.

IU SOUTH BEND (7-25-25-19)

Totals – 29-65 11-16 76.

3-point field goals: IU Northwest 2-12 (Sarah Martin, Van Meter); IU South Bend 7-28. Rebounds: IU Northwest 36 (Boles 6); IU South Bend 33. Assists: IU Northwest 10 (Smolen 3); IU South Bend 15. Steals: IU Northwest 4 (Long 2); IU South Bend 13. Team fouls: IU Northwest 16, IU South Bend 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

