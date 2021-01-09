 Skip to main content
Local college results
Basketball stock
The Times

Men’s basketball

Michigan Tech 68, Purdue Northwest 59

MICHIGAN TECH (40-28)

Bilski 24, Bell 14, Carl 11, Appleby 5, Johnston 2, Hobson 5, Robarge 5, Geissler 2, Clow 0, Powell 0, Ojala 0. Totals — 21-52 15-27 68.

PURDUE NW (29-30)

Miszkiewicz 13, Boyle 9, Barnard 6, Allison 5, Freels 5, Cooper 15, Irvin 5, Phillips 1, Zurliene 0. Totals — 21-53 10-17 59.

3-point field goals: Michigan Tech 11 (Bilski 4, Bell 2, Carl 3, Appleby 1, Hobson 1); Purdue NW 7 (Boyle 2, Allison 1, Cooper 3, Irvin 1). Team fouls: Michigan Tech 20, Purdue NW 22. Fouled out: Boye (PNW).

Women’s basketball

Michigan Tech 58, Purdue Northwest 56

MICHIGAN TECH (9-17-14-18)

Ludescher 15, Mackay 13, Trotter 10, McGirk 9, Dax 0, Zenner 6, Rondorf 5, Meister 0. Totals — 20-48 14-20 58.

PURDUE NW (19-14-16-7)

Nennig 11, Galbraith 11, Devalkenaere 10, Brockington 5, Jackson 2, Shaw 8, Vauters 7, Simmons 2, Shelton 0, Barnard 0, Hampton 0. Totals — 20-50 11-19 56.

3-point field goals: Michigan Tech 4 (Mackay 1, Zenner 2, Rondorf 1); Purdue NW 5 (Nennig 2, Galbraith 2, Brockington 1. Team fouls: Michigan Tech 19, Purdue NW 21.

