Local college schedule

Baseball
St. Xavier at Calumet College, noon
Valparaiso at Middle Tennessee State, 3 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Valparaiso vs. Drake, MVC Hoops in the Heartland Tournament at TaxSlayer Center, Moline, IL, quarterfinals, 5 p.m.
Softball
Calumet College vs. Bellevue at PFX Games (Clermont, FL), 10 a.m.
Calumet College vs. Dordt at PFX Games (Clermont, FL), 12:15 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Ohio Dominican, 3 p.m.
Men's Swimming
Valparaiso, Little Rock at at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
Women's Swimming
Valparaiso, Little Rock at at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
Women's Volleyball
IU South Bend at IU Northwest, 6 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Ashland, 6 p.m.