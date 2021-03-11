 Skip to main content
Local college schedule

Basketball stock
The Times

Baseball

St. Xavier at Calumet College, noon

Valparaiso at Middle Tennessee State, 3 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Valparaiso vs. Drake, MVC Hoops in the Heartland Tournament at TaxSlayer Center, Moline, IL, quarterfinals, 5 p.m.

Softball

Calumet College vs. Bellevue at PFX Games (Clermont, FL), 10 a.m.

Calumet College vs. Dordt at PFX Games (Clermont, FL), 12:15 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Ohio Dominican, 3 p.m.

Men's Swimming

Valparaiso, Little Rock at at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

Women's Swimming

Valparaiso, Little Rock at at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

Women's Volleyball

IU South Bend at IU Northwest, 6 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Ashland, 6 p.m.

