Local college schedule

Women's Golf
Valparaiso at Indiana State Spring Invitational, CC of Terre Haute, all day
The man had been reported missing form Hammond on Jan. 28.
Wesley B. Kern, 28, is accused of molesting the girl while she slept at a Lowell residence.
Charges are expected to be filed against the man on Thursday.
One of the houses had to be torn down as a result of the blaze.
Hoosiers swarm vaccine registration site after eligibility opened to all age 16 and up, including Illinois residents
More than 100,000 Hoosiers signed up Wednesday for an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after Indiana opened vaccine eligibility to any person age 16 and up.
"We're all in a state of shock today," Jerry Davis said of himself and fellow neighbors who live along the 400 block of Scarborough Road in Union Township.
The girl and her family member told police Nicholson was a former Park Forest, Illinois, police officer who had been fired because of allegations linked to a sexual assault of a minor, court records state.
Tri-Creek School Corp. Superintendent Rod Gardin has resigned amid allegations of “grooming” behavior levied against him earlier this year. The Tri-Creek school board accepted the school leader's resignation effective Wednesday.
The Indiana Senate unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday congratulating Mike Pence, the former vice president and Indiana governor, on his “retirement.”
Prosecutors recently dropped child molesting charges against a Merrillville man because a witness admitted she planted DNA evidence from him in the alleged victim's underwear.