Local college schedule
Thursday's Schedule
Women's Basketball
Valparaiso at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
Most Popular
The 2020 graduate of Lowell High School has been selected to be the first person from Northern Indiana to enter directly into the U.S. Space Force.
Family of slain veteran says he was 'brutally murdered,' disputes off-duty officer's version of events
Charging documents allege an off-duty Veterans Administration officer shot Nicholas Lile in "sudden heat" at Lile's home. Lile's family disputed the officer's version of events, saying Lile was "murdered in cold blood."
Roxann Kerner, who is represented by defense attorney Russell Brown Jr., is charged with felony counts of obstruction of justice and perjury, and misdemeanor false informing, according to court documents.
Research to date suggests that although the strain spreads more easily and quickly than other variants, it does not cause more severe infections, officials said.
The couple is facing what Erika Rivera calls, "real life," as the future of their eatery, Erika's Mexican Grill, hangs in the balance with a pending eviction lawsuit in Lake County Superior Court.
All Hoosiers age 80 and older can begin making appointments Friday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Police are seeking help identifying a man and woman suspected in stealing nearly $800 worth of merchandise last month from the Valparaiso Walmart.
A Matteson, Illinois, police officer had blood on her face and hands after crashing into a curb early Nov. 28 on U.S. 30 in Schererville. She admitted to drinking alcohol at a nearby bar, a police report shows.
The man, who fled mid-trial and convicted of murder and arson, was sentenced to 45 years imprisonment in June 1997.
A Lansing man was shot dead early Sunday after firing a gun at police, who were chasing him and another man following a vehicle pursuit and crash, officials said.