Local college schedule
-
- Updated
Baseball
Trinity International at Calumet College, 4 p.m.
Basketball
South Suburban at Moraine Valley, 5 p.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
New operator to reopen Portage 16 IMAX, plans heated reclining faux-leather seats, full bar and Blaze-like pizzeria
- Updated
The show will go on at the Portage 16 IMAX, where a new operator plans to reopen the theater with heated recliners and a full bar that will deliver drinks right to your seat.
- Updated
As the victim ran away, he heard one of the men yell, “Video tape this, I’m gonna gut him like a fish,” according to court reports.
- Updated
After making contact with Brown, police smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside Brown's car that also had three passengers younger than 18, according to court records.
- Updated
The girl and her family member told police Nicholson was a former Park Forest, Illinois, police officer who had been fired because of allegations linked to a sexual assault of a minor, court records state.
- Updated
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that state COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate, will expire April 6, and all Hoosiers age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine March 31.
- Updated
Michael Overton, 42, of Valparaiso, died of multiple blunt force trauma to his head, the Porter County coroner's office said after a preliminary autopsy.
- Updated
Cedar Lake Fire Chief Todd Wilkening will serve a one-week suspension after he asked why a Lowell police officer was working a DUI checkpoint in Cedar Lake and arresting “my guys,” records allege.
Wesley B. Kern, 28, is accused of molesting the girl while she slept at a Lowell residence.
- Updated
An aviation unit was requested to assist in the search for the suspect.
- Updated
A couple plan to wed April 1 in the showroom at the Thomas Kia car dealership in Highland, where the bride works.