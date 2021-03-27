 Skip to main content
Local college schedule

Baseball

Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), noon

Calumet College at IU South Bend, 1 p.m. (DH)

Men's & Women's Bowling

Calumet College at Western Classic, Indianapolis, all day

Men's Soccer

Northern Michigan at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), noon

Women's Soccer

Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.

Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 2:30 p.m.

Softball

Valparaiso at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Women's Tennis

Lewis at Valparaiso, 11 a.m.

Women's Volleyball

Valparaiso at Evansville, 4 p.m.

