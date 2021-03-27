Local college schedule

Baseball
Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), noon
Calumet College at IU South Bend, 1 p.m. (DH)
Men's & Women's Bowling
Calumet College at Western Classic, Indianapolis, all day
Men's Soccer
Northern Michigan at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), noon
Women's Soccer
Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 1 p.m.
Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Valparaiso at Evansville, 11 a.m.
Women's Tennis
Lewis at Valparaiso, 11 a.m.
Women's Volleyball
Valparaiso at Evansville, 4 p.m.