Local college schedule

Baseball
Valparaiso at Butler, 11 a.m. (DH)
Calumet College at IU South Bend, 1 p.m. (DH)
Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 1 p.m. (DH)
Men's & Women's Bowling
Calumet College at Western Classic, Indianapolis, all day
Men's Basketball
South Suburban at Spoon River, 3 p.m.
Football
Butler at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Men's Soccer
Calumet College at Olivet Nazarene, 4 p.m.
Softball
Purdue Northwest at Saginaw Valley State, 11 a.m. (DH)
Valparaiso at Evansville, noon (DH)
Men's Swimming
Valparaiso, Eastern Illinois at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
Women's Swimming
Valparaiso, Eastern Illinois at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
Women's Tennis
Butler at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.
Men’s & Women’s Track
Purdue Northwerst at Cedarville Yellow Jacket Collegiate Open, 9 a.m.
Women's Volleyball
Calumet College at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Governors State at IU Northwest, 1 p.m.
Northwood at Purdue Northwest, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Evansville, 6 p.m.