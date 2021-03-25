 Skip to main content
Local college schedule

Baseball Stock

Baseball

Valparaiso at Butler, 11 a.m. (DH)

Calumet College at IU South Bend, 1 p.m. (DH)

Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 1 p.m. (DH)

Men's & Women's Bowling

Calumet College at Western Classic, Indianapolis, all day

Men's Basketball

South Suburban at Spoon River, 3 p.m.

Football

Butler at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Men's Soccer

Calumet College at Olivet Nazarene, 4 p.m.

Softball

Purdue Northwest at Saginaw Valley State, 11 a.m. (DH)

Valparaiso at Evansville, noon (DH)

Men's Swimming

Valparaiso, Eastern Illinois at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

Women's Swimming

Valparaiso, Eastern Illinois at Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

Women's Tennis

Butler at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.

Men’s & Women’s Track

Purdue Northwerst at Cedarville Yellow Jacket Collegiate Open, 9 a.m.

Women's Volleyball

Calumet College at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.

Governors State at IU Northwest, 1 p.m.

Northwood at Purdue Northwest, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Evansville, 6 p.m.

