Local college schedule

Thursday's Schedule
Women’s Basketball
UNI at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
.
"So I did some old-fashioned police work, and started knocking on doors. It's cold out, so we knew he was looking for comfort. Within that first night, we found which house he ran to."
Macy's announced it was closing 45 more department stores nationally in 2021 as part of a previously announced cost-cutting measure.
The pursuit began just before midnight Thursday, after a Marshall County deputy saw a red Chevrolet pickup truck commit "a moving violation" on U.S. 30 at Pioneer Road.
A Matteson, Illinois, police officer had blood on her face and hands after crashing into a curb early Nov. 28 on U.S. 30 in Schererville. She admitted to drinking alcohol at a nearby bar, a police report shows.
Timothy R. Thomas, 40, of Highland, is accused of killing Nicohlas Lile, 42, in a shooting early Sunday at a home in the 17900 block of Lincoln Court outside of Lowell.
The area of the crash was temporarily closed and the investigation continues.
"You really did not just say (expletive), did you?" the magistrate asked Princess Thurman, who is charged with murder in the Dec. 20 shooting death of a Merrillville man.
GARY — Shanell Manuel was watching television in October when she heard actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish share she grew up in the foster c…
"Our employee was so proud of his work, that he posted the crime on social media. He was terminated ... over this dangerous action, and is no longer a Hammond Water (Department) employee."
A police officer affiliated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is under arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning in unincorporated Lowell.
