Local college schedule
Thursday
Women’s Soccer
Valparaiso at Indiana, 6 p.m.
A 21-year-old man was crossing Ridge Road when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the Highland Police Department.
Amanda Swickard, 23, of Merrillville, was pronounced dead after officers were directed to a body face-down in the alley near 10th Avenue and Taft Street in Gary Sunday.
United Steelworkers Union District 7 President Mike Millsap said many workers would receive more than $9,000 in profit-sharing after the steelmaker's second quarter earnings.
The body was discovered just before 7 p.m. Sunday in an alley near 10th Avenue and Taft Street, police said.
A historic home designed by the renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright recently sold for more than $1 million in Ogden Dunes.
In a letter read by a deputy prosecutor, Officer Martin Garza wrote he's patrolled Gary's streets for 15 years but has never seen anything as careless and vicious as Fredrick Craft Jr.'s actions that night.
"She stated that she repeatedly told him to stop," according to a charging document.
"I went down, and he kicked me in the face," the man told police.
There were dozens of American flags and many more signs with statements such as, “Follow the science. Unmask the kids.” and “Mask mandates have no place in a free country.”
The alleged victim told Portage police Saturday he met Lockhart online a few days earlier and decided to drive to Chicago to pick him up.