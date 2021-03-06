 Skip to main content
Local college schedule

The Times

Sunday's schedule

Baseball

Concordia St. Paul at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park) (DH), 11 a.m.

Men's Basketball

GLIAC Tournament finals at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), TBA

Women's Bowling

Valparaiso at Vanderbilt Music City Classic, all day

Softball

Purdue Northwest vs. Grand Valley State at Midwest Region Crossover at Southern Indiana, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. St. Francis (Pa.) at Marshall Tournament, 8:30 a..

Valparaiso vs. Marshall at Marshall Tournament, 12:30 p.m.

Women's Tennis

Chicago State at Valparaiso, 11 a.m.

