Local college schedule

Sunday's schedule
Baseball
Concordia St. Paul at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park) (DH), 11 a.m.
Men's Basketball
GLIAC Tournament finals at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), TBA
Women's Bowling
Valparaiso at Vanderbilt Music City Classic, all day
Softball
Purdue Northwest vs. Grand Valley State at Midwest Region Crossover at Southern Indiana, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso vs. St. Francis (Pa.) at Marshall Tournament, 8:30 a..
Valparaiso vs. Marshall at Marshall Tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Women's Tennis
Chicago State at Valparaiso, 11 a.m.