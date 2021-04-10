Local college schedule

Baseball
Purdue Northwest at Northwood, noon
Calumet College at Roosevelt, 1 p.m.
Men's Soccer
Saginaw Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), noon
Women's Soccer
Purdue Northwest at Saginaw Valley State, noon
Evansville at Valparaiso, MVC Tournament, first round, 1 p.m.
Softball
Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 11 a.m.
Calumet College at St. Xavier, noon
Northwood at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 2 p.m. (DH)
Women's Tennis
Purdue Northwest at Ferris State, 1 p.m.
Women's Volleyball
GLIAC Tournament finals/consolation (Purdue Northwest)