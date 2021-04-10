 Skip to main content
Local college schedule

Softball

 

 The Times

Baseball

Purdue Northwest at Northwood, noon

Calumet College at Roosevelt, 1 p.m.

Men's Soccer

Saginaw Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), noon

Women's Soccer

Purdue Northwest at Saginaw Valley State, noon

Evansville at Valparaiso, MVC Tournament, first round, 1 p.m.

Softball

Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 11 a.m.

Calumet College at St. Xavier, noon

Northwood at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 2 p.m. (DH)

Women's Tennis

Purdue Northwest at Ferris State, 1 p.m.

Women's Volleyball

GLIAC Tournament finals/consolation (Purdue Northwest)

