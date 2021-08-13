Local college schedule
Friday
Women’s Soccer
Western Michigan at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is vowing to use "every tool at our disposal" to find out if the Confucius Institute at Valparaiso University is secretly a front for the Chinese Communist Party.
The popular buffet chain is now hiring to fill a range of positions at the restaurants at 8215 Broadway in Merrillville and 915 Eagle Ridge Drive in Schererville.
- Updated
Prosecutors say the gun used to kill Chicago police Officer Ella French during a traffic stop Saturday was bought in a sham purchase by a Northwest Indiana man on behalf of another man.
- Updated
Police found the driver walking away from the scene, leaving the injured salesman and burning vehicle behind.
- Updated
The vehicle crashed into the home and killed a woman inside, said Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady.
- Updated
A 29-year-old Hammond man is in federal custody after allegedly buying the gun that was used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French, and severely wound a second Chicago police officer Saturday night.
- Updated
The vehicle appeared to have entered the front of the house and exited through the side of an attached garage, crashing into nearby woods. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.
- Updated
Court records and statements from family have revealed how a Hammond man with a master’s degree who works as a teacher’s aide became ensnared in a federal homicide investigation.
- Updated
Hot dog! The Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile will roll into Northwest Indiana this weekend, making four stops at Strack & Van Til supermarkets.
- Updated
“We’ve been good to Pepsi. We do a lot of business with them, but I can’t in good conscience continue to be a customer if they aren’t using union drivers," Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.