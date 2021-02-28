Local college schedule
Women's Volleyball
Valparaiso at Drake, 5 p.m.
The woman was admitted to the Gary hospital Jan. 23 after suffering a broken right and left arm, a fractured rib and punctured lung as a result of a car crash, according to court documents.
UPDATE: Southlake Mall under new management after owner defaulted on debt in Israel, reportedly faces foreclosure
Big changes could be in store for the Southlake Mall if Pacific Retail Capital Partners remains in control.
America's Antique Mall plans to open a 55,000-square-foot antique store with hundreds of vendors in the Highland Ultra Plaza this summer.
The relationship between the two people is unknown at this time and police are investigation the deaths as a homicide.
The Department of Correction issued a brief statement offering condolences to the staff members and their families and said no further information would be released.
The post goes on to announce there will be no 2021 season and, "due to the continued lack of volunteer participation we have made the decision to disband Portage Little League in its entirety."
The incidents occurred in Hostetler's classroom during school hours, Jasper County Prosecutor Jacob Taulman said.
Krystina M. Mancilla, 33, of Gary, repeatedly told police, "I have a lot of drugs in here," when they stopped the red Toyota Corolla she was driving about 10:15 a.m. Feb. 19 on northbound Cline Avenue in Highland, court documents state.
Valpo man accused of repeatedly exposing self to neighbor girl; laser pointer used for attention, police say
A 43-year-old Valparaiso man is accused of repeatedly exposing himself to a neighboring child, including one instance of using a laser pointer to direct the girl's attention to his genitals, according to newly-filed charging documents.
The business did not sustain any major or structural damage and it will reopen on Sunday.