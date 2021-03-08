Local college schedule
Baseball
Calumet College at Lincoln Christian, (DH) 1 p.m.
Women's Soccer
Indiana State at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“From the time Ray died until two weeks after that, we were just completely alone in our house, which was horrible. I was in a really bad place. It was a horrible little nightmare."
- Updated
According to police investigations, the suspect went with a group to McDonald's in Valparaiso after the fatal shooting.
- Updated
Police have identified the suspect as Keith Blake, 32, of Michigan City. Blake is being held at the Porter County Jail on preliminary charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
'He meant so much to this community': Valparaiso plays for slain friend, advances to sectional final
- Updated
"He was awesome. He was amazing. He was quiet, but he hustled and he worked hard, and he never once talked back to a coach. He meant so much to this community."
- Updated
"There will not be a day when Noah Beller is forgotten."
- Updated
Officials from the Department of Corrections said no foul play is suspected at this time.
- Updated
Amazon on Wednesday announced the facilities will open at Georgia Street in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville and at 2200 Memorial Parkway in Valparaiso.
- Updated
A Gary man is wanted on charges he broke into a woman's house, grabbed and pointed a gun at one of her children, then beat her and pulled a clump of hair from her head, police said.
- Updated
Krystina M. Mancilla, 33, of Gary, repeatedly told police, "I have a lot of drugs in here," when they stopped the red Toyota Corolla she was driving about 10:15 a.m. Feb. 19 on northbound Cline Avenue in Highland, court documents state.
- Updated
"It's just horrifying," Judge Natalie Bokota told a man during his sentencing hearing on one count of child molesting. "It is. You know that it is."