Local college schedule

  Updated
Baseball Stock

Baseball

Valparaiso at Dallas Baptist, 1 p.m. (DH)

Calumet College at St. Ambrose, 3 p.m.

Men's Golf

Purdue Northwest at Kentucky Wesleyan Panther Invitational, all day

Women's Golf

Purdue Northwest at Kentucky Wesleyan Spring Invitational, all day

Hockey

Purdue Northwest at McKendree, 8:30 p.m.

Softball

Indiana State at Valparaiso (DH), noon

Purdue Northwest at Davenport (DH), 1 p.m.

Calumet College at Indiana Institute of Technology, 3:30 p.m. (DH)

Women's Tennis

Saginaw Valley State at Purdue Northwest, noon

Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.

Women's Volleyball

Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest, 7 p.m.

