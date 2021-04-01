Local college schedule

Baseball
Valparaiso at Dallas Baptist, 1 p.m. (DH)
Calumet College at St. Ambrose, 3 p.m.
Men's Golf
Purdue Northwest at Kentucky Wesleyan Panther Invitational, all day
Women's Golf
Purdue Northwest at Kentucky Wesleyan Spring Invitational, all day
Hockey
Purdue Northwest at McKendree, 8:30 p.m.
Softball
Indiana State at Valparaiso (DH), noon
Purdue Northwest at Davenport (DH), 1 p.m.
Calumet College at Indiana Institute of Technology, 3:30 p.m. (DH)
Women's Tennis
Saginaw Valley State at Purdue Northwest, noon
Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m.
Women's Volleyball
Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest, 7 p.m.