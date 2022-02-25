Local doctors offer tips to keep children's weight in check

Updated dietary guidelines from the American Heart Association encourage eaters to focus more on overall habits rather than following a list of no-nos.

The guidelines, adopted at the end of last year, focus on “balance” and creating an overall healthy dietary pattern instead of fixating on single foods.

The new recommendations leave room for personal preferences, but as many parents know, kids can have extreme food preferences, making it challenging to develop healthful eating habits.

As a mom, Dr. Maya Kommineni has seen this first-hand. A cardiologist with Northwest Medical Group, Kommineni says helping your child develop healthy eating habits early gives them a strong foundation since the prevention of obesity is key to preserving and prolonging ideal cardiovascular health.

Yet sometimes it can take a little creativity to encourage kids to expand their food palates to include more healthy foods, she says.

“For me, the biggest thing is that kids are watching everything we do,” Kommineni said. “We as adults, if we’re eating healthy, eating lots of fruits and veggies, and trying new things, kids are going to be more apt to try things at the dinner table.”

The latest data shows that just over 16% of U.S. youth ages 10 to 17 are obese, says Dr. Chantal Walker, a pediatrician with Community Care Network.

“This is why it is vital to instill healthy eating habits in kids at an early age,” she said.

When instructing parents on how to introduce solid foods to their 6-month-old infants, Walker says she tells them to start with vegetables and to introduce one new item at a time.

Even as toddlers and young children go through phases where they only want to eat certain things, Walker advises parents to keep trying.

“It is important to continue to offer new and different healthy foods,” she said.

For many parents, the question is how to do this, and successfully.

“I hide a lot of vegetables in foods, so when my kids say they like them, I reveal that it has broccoli or cauliflower,” Kommineni said.

Other foods that can easily hide vegetables and fruit include smoothies and popsicles, she said.

“Once they have the flavor profile and say that they like the food, I can begin to reveal the truth behind what’s in it,” Kommineni said.

Other tips include sticking with staples like peanut butter and jelly, but making more healthful versions like using organic peanut butter without added sugar and bananas instead of jelly.

“I also like to make powerballs with rolled oats flavored with coconut sugar or maple syrup so they think they’re getting something sweet, but it’s full of nutrition,” Kommineni said.

Pizza topped with vegetables and baked sweet potato fries are two other dinner options for an added boost of vitamins, she said.

Walker also recommends sticking with definitive mealtimes, especially for toddlers, and to eat as a family when possible.

“Eating together becomes important as children age,” she said. “It is a great time to catch up on their day, to observe their eating habits and to spend quality time together.”

Involving kids in the cooking process can help generate interest in the foods they are creating as well, Kommineni says.

Inevitably, there may be battles, but Walker says it’s better to offer options and encourage trying new things rather than taking a hard and fast approach.

“Don’t make it a battle or argument,” she said. “Just continue to offer new things. Don’t overwhelm them, and introduce one thing at a time.”

