Local girl donates 'Smile Bags' to Highland police

HIGHLAND — The Highland Police Department is now equipped with "Smile Bags" — designed to help children through traumatic events — after Addison Brown, an 11-year-old girl from Lowell, paid them a visit Monday.

Highland Police Cmdr. John Banasiak said Brown donated 40 bags filled with toys, books, tissues and other items to help children cope.

"We would like to say thank you to Addison for her generosity and for thinking of others! You should be very proud of this program that you have started!" Banasiak said in a release.

Brown, who started the Miles of Many Smiles organization two years ago, has a goal of equipping every police officer in the United States with a "Smile Bag" for their interactions with children during traumatic events.

When responding to an incident requiring law enforcement, officers can provide the bags to children there to help put them at ease.

Brown, 11, told The Times last month that she started the program after noticing a friend was upset at her former school in Greenfield, Indiana. She later learned the friend was being removed from her home and entering the foster care system.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up