Local girl donates 'Smile Bags' to Highland police
Local girl donates 'Smile Bags' to Highland police

Highland Police Cmdr. John Banasiak said Addison Brown, 11, of Lowell, donated 40 bags to the department that are filled with toys, books, tissues and other items to help children cope through traumatic events. 

HIGHLAND — The Highland Police Department is now equipped with "Smile Bags" — designed to help children through traumatic events — after Addison Brown, an 11-year-old girl from Lowell, paid them a visit Monday.

Highland Police Cmdr. John Banasiak said Brown donated 40 bags filled with toys, books, tissues and other items to help children cope.

"We would like to say thank you to Addison for her generosity and for thinking of others! You should be very proud of this program that you have started!" Banasiak said in a release.

Brown, who started the Miles of Many Smiles organization two years ago, has a goal of equipping every police officer in the United States with a "Smile Bag" for their interactions with children during traumatic events.

When responding to an incident requiring law enforcement, officers can provide the bags to children there to help put them at ease.

Brown, 11, told The Times last month that she started the program after noticing a friend was upset at her former school in Greenfield, Indiana. She later learned the friend was being removed from her home and entering the foster care system.

Eleven-year-old Addison Brown, of Lowell, presents 60 Smile Bags to Indiana State Troopers Thursday, Jan. 30 in Lowell. The bags are designed to bring smiles and comfort to children who may have been involved in an incident requiring law enforcement or emergency responder intervention.

“When I heard this, I couldn’t imagine how hard it would be if my parents got taken away from me or if something happened to my parents,” Brown said at the time.

The bags include items such as books, toys, tissues, coloring books, crayons, dry erase boards and markers.

The Indiana State Police post in Lowell received the smile bags last month.

Visit milesofmanysmiles.wixsite.com/mysite for information about the project and ways to contribute.

Anyone interested in making a donation to Brown’s "Smile Bags" project can also visit Brown's Facebook page or email her at milesofmanysmiles@yahoo.com.

Monetary donations can be mailed to Miles of Many Smiles, P.O. Box 72, Lowell, IN 46356

