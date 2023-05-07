Monday's Schedule
Baseball
DeMotte Christian at South Newton, 4:15 p.m.
Boone Grove at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Saint Viator at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Oak Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Bowman at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 5 p.m.
Morton at Hebron, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Westville at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Whiting at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Boone Grove Invitational at Lakes of 4 Seasons (field includes Bishop Noll, Hobart, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., Wheeler), 4 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Marquette, South Central at Westville (Legacy Hills), 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Lincoln-Way Central, 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Hebron at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Kouts at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Tri-Township at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Whiting at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Bishop Noll at Highland, 4 p.m.
South Bend St. Joseph at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at LaLumiere, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Eisenhower at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.