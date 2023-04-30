Baseball
Boone Grove at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Lake Station, 4:45 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Bowman at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Lowell at Hobart (Indian Ridge), 4 p.m.
Munster at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4 p.m.
Illiana Christian, River Forest, Westville at Whiting (Lost Marsh), 4:15 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet, Wheeler at North Newton (Curtis Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton, LaPorte at Plymouth (Pretty Lake), 4:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian, Tri-County at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp., South Central at Valparaiso (Forest Park), 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Boone Grove at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Lake Station, 4:45 p.m.
Faith Christian at North Newton, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 5 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Whiting at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
TF United at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Highland at Calumet, 4 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Merrillville at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Mt. Carmel, 5:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.