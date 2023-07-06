Here are some upcoming music events:

• R&B/jazz-pop duo Lauren Dukes & Steve Ball perform tonight from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for the weekly Acoustic Thursday series at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. All ages welcome, full menu and bar available. More: 219-940-3152.

• “Woofs, Wags, & Wine” -- a fundraiser for Humane Society of Northwest Indiana – happens Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight at St. Mary’s of the Lake (6060 Miller Ave.) in Gary. The event features Chicago pop/rock band Sidestreets. A $30 donation includes dinner, entertainment and a cash bar. Tickets available at the door. More: 219-938-3339.

• Hobart Art Theater (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart gets Southern-fried on Friday, with a 7 p.m. performance by Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute act, LynSkynryd, with Northwest Indiana’s Apollo Selene opening. Tickets: $15 and up. More: brickartlive.com.

• Crown Point presents a free concert at Bulldog Park Pavilion this Saturday from 5:30-10 p.m., with Chicago-based Hurricane Reggae Band giving park visitors a taste of the tropics, before headliner Fortunate Sons gets things swampy with its tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival. Admission is free for all ages. Food vendors and full bar service on site. Lawn chairs and blankets recommended. More: crownpoint.in.gov or 219-662-3240.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary welcomes "The Dreamsonic Tour" to the Hard Rock Live stage on Friday. The tour features progressive rock band Dream Theater with special guests Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $59.50 and up. The Grammy Award-winning emo-pop sounds of the band Weezer is heard at Hard Rock Live on Sunday. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $109.50.

Sheryl Young Band plays blues on the Hard Rock Café Stage on Friday, with a shift on Saturday to country music by the band, Young Guns. Two blues acts -- Duke Tumatoe & The Power Trio and Mississippi Heat featuring Pierre Lacocque – perform on The Council Oak Bar Stage, Friday and Saturday, respectively. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Outdoor concert facility Fox Pointe (18138 Henry St.) in Lansing, presents an all ages, double bill on Friday with Ultra Beat and Hairbangers Ball performing from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets: $10. More: .FoxPointe.org.

• Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter features "Karaoke Night" Thursdays from 8-11 p.m. Rock music is served Friday by Ed Srudes & Friends, followed on Saturday by the 444 Band. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens from 7-10 p.m. Next Wednesday finds NWI singer/songwriter Johnny V. on stage for the venue’s weekly Acoustic Wednesday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The weekly "acoustic night" at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John features Daryl Grady and Pete Calacci -- two of the Region’s best singer/songwriters teaming up for a unique double bill performance tonight from 7-10 p.m. On Friday, NAWTY delivers party rock and on Saturday it’s the Chicago-based country rock sounds of Sunfallen featuring Anna Kay. Music runs 7-11 p.m. on weekend nights. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Acoustic music happens this evening with the duo of Munde & St. Clair at 9 p.m. at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. On Saturday, it’s the rock trio Gerhart at 9 p.m. "Open Stage Nights" happen every Sunday and Tuesday at 9 p.m., with a 10 p.m. Friday "Karaoke Night" each week. More: 219-865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Singer/songwriter Nick Scarpinato performs a sidewalk concert in downtown Hobart this Saturday from 1to 4 p.m. at The Record Bin (218 Main St.) for the store's weekly "Saturday Summer Chill Series." Other July performances in the series feature: Kyla Webb (7/15), Kwaician (7/22), and LeAnn Stutler (7/29). Acoustic artists wanting to perform at the store should call 219-945-9511.

• The Highland Parks Department will “roll out the barrel” next Wednesday (7/12) at its monthly “Midweek Music At Main Concert Series,” when The International Polka Association (I.P.A.) performs classic polkas in Main Square Park. Bring dancing shoes along with lawn chairs or blankets. Food options available. Music starts at 4:30 p.m. with special guest Jack Cunningham performing. More: tomloungesentertainment.com/highland-summer-concerts-1 or 219-838-0114.

• Tickets now on sale for the annual “Sugar Creek Music Festival” at the Peaceful Waters Campground (3325 N. US 41) in Bloomingdale, Indiana, running July 28 and 29. On Friday, it’s Big Fat Truck Drivers and Derek Caruso & Blues Fuse. Singer/songwriter Nick Scarpinato kicks things off on Saturday, followed by The Help Hounds, The Bedlam Brothers, and Highway Band. A weekend pass is $65 per person (under 15 with adult is free). Cabins, RV sites and camping available. More: 219-789-1272.