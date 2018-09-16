Local weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 17, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 71, sunny

Noon 84, sunny

4 p.m. 85, partly cloudy

8 p.m. 75, mostly cloudy

FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 84 and a low near 65. 

Lake Michigan: Northwest winds around 5 knots becoming northeast in the afternoon. Sunny. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 75

Normal low: 53

Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Sunset: 6:55 p.m.

Moonrise: 2:40 p.m. 

Moonset: 12:20 a.m. Tuesday

Moon phases: Full moon Sept. 25; Last quarter Oct. 2

THREE DAY FORECAST

Tuesday

Partly sunny

84/64

Wednesday

Chance of thunderstorms

85/68

Thursday

Mostly sunny

88/67

