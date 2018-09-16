Local weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 17, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 71, sunny
Noon 84, sunny
4 p.m. 85, partly cloudy
8 p.m. 75, mostly cloudy
FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 84 and a low near 65.
Lake Michigan: Northwest winds around 5 knots becoming northeast in the afternoon. Sunny. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 75
Normal low: 53
Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.
Sunset: 6:55 p.m.
Moonrise: 2:40 p.m.
Moonset: 12:20 a.m. Tuesday
Moon phases: Full moon Sept. 25; Last quarter Oct. 2
THREE DAY FORECAST
Tuesday
Partly sunny
84/64
Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms
85/68
Thursday
Mostly sunny
88/67