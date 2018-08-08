Local weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 71, mostly sunny

Noon 83, partly cloudy

4 p.m. 85, scattered thunderstorms

8 p.m. 76, isolated thunderstorms

FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 87 and a low near 68. 

Lake Michigan: Southwest winds 10 to 15 knots shifting north in the late afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 82

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.

Sunset: 7:57 p.m.

Moonrise: 3:37 a.m. 

Moonset: 6:46 p.m. 

Moon phases: New moon Aug. 11; First quarter Aug. 18

THREE DAY FORECAST

Friday

Slight chance of thunderstorms

82/66

Saturday

Mostly sunny

82/64

Sunday

Chance of showers

81/64

0
0
0
0
0