Local weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 71, mostly sunny
Noon 83, partly cloudy
4 p.m. 85, scattered thunderstorms
8 p.m. 76, isolated thunderstorms
FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 87 and a low near 68.
Lake Michigan: Southwest winds 10 to 15 knots shifting north in the late afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 82
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 7:57 p.m.
Moonrise: 3:37 a.m.
Moonset: 6:46 p.m.
Moon phases: New moon Aug. 11; First quarter Aug. 18
THREE DAY FORECAST
Friday
Slight chance of thunderstorms
82/66
Saturday
Mostly sunny
82/64
Sunday
Chance of showers
81/64