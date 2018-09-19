Local weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 73, Partly sunny
Noon 86, Partly sunny
4 p.m. 90, Partly sunny
8 p.m. 82, Night
FORECAST: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Lake Michigan: South wind 10 to 20 knots. Waves 2 feet or less building to 1 to 3 feet in the afternoon.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 74
Normal low: 52
Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.
Sunset: 6:50 p.m.
Moonrise: 4:52 p.m.
Moonset: 3:00 a.m. Friday
Moon phases: Full moon Sept. 25; Last quarter Oct. 2
THREE DAY FORECAST
Friday
Partly sunny
77/52
Saturday
Mostly sunny
66/48
Sunday
Sunny
72/53