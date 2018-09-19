Local weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 73, Partly sunny

Noon   86, Partly sunny

4 p.m. 90, Partly sunny

8 p.m. 82, Night

FORECAST: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Lake Michigan: South wind 10 to 20 knots. Waves 2 feet or less building to 1 to 3 feet in the afternoon.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 74

Normal low: 52

Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Sunset: 6:50 p.m.

Moonrise: 4:52 p.m. 

Moonset: 3:00 a.m. Friday

Moon phases: Full moon Sept. 25; Last quarter Oct. 2

THREE DAY FORECAST

Friday

Partly sunny

77/52

Saturday

Mostly sunny

66/48

Sunday

Sunny

72/53

