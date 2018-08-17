Local weather forecast for Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 74, partly cloudy

Noon 80, partly cloudy

4 p.m. 80, sunny

8 p.m. 80, sunny

FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 81 and a low near 64. 

Lake Michigan: North winds 10 to 15 knots. Waves 2 to 4 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 81

Normal low: 61

Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.

Sunset: 7:44 p.m.

Moonrise: 2:00 p.m. 

Moonset: 12:18 a.m. Sunday 

Moon phases: First quarter today; Full moon Aug. 26

THREE DAY FORECAST

Sunday

Mostly sunny

83/66

Monday

Chance of thunderstorms

80/66

Tuesday

Chance of showers

77/61

