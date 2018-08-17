Local weather forecast for Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 74, partly cloudy
Noon 80, partly cloudy
4 p.m. 80, sunny
8 p.m. 80, sunny
FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 81 and a low near 64.
Lake Michigan: North winds 10 to 15 knots. Waves 2 to 4 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 81
Normal low: 61
Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.
Sunset: 7:44 p.m.
Moonrise: 2:00 p.m.
Moonset: 12:18 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases: First quarter today; Full moon Aug. 26
THREE DAY FORECAST
Sunday
Mostly sunny
83/66
Monday
Chance of thunderstorms
80/66
Tuesday
Chance of showers
77/61