Local weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 62, sunny

Noon 76, sunny

4 p.m. 79, sunny

8 p.m. 70, clear

FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 79 and a low near 59.

Lake Michigan:  West winds 5 to 10 knots becoming southwest in the afternoon. Waves 2 feet or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 80

Normal low: 59

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Sunset: 7:37 p.m.

Moonrise: 6:14 p.m. 

Moonset: 4:12 a.m. Friday

Moon phases: Full moon Aug. 26; Last quarter Sept. 3

THREE DAY FORECAST

Friday

Showers likely

71/65

Saturday

Slight chance of showers 

88/71

Sunday

Chance of thunderstorms

89/72

