Local weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 62, sunny
Noon 76, sunny
4 p.m. 79, sunny
8 p.m. 70, clear
FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 79 and a low near 59.
Lake Michigan: West winds 5 to 10 knots becoming southwest in the afternoon. Waves 2 feet or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 80
Normal low: 59
Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.
Sunset: 7:37 p.m.
Moonrise: 6:14 p.m.
Moonset: 4:12 a.m. Friday
Moon phases: Full moon Aug. 26; Last quarter Sept. 3
THREE DAY FORECAST
Friday
Showers likely
71/65
Saturday
Slight chance of showers
88/71
Sunday
Chance of thunderstorms
89/72