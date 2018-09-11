Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 59, Partly cloudy

Noon   75, Sunny

4 p.m. 77, Sunny

8 p.m. 67, Night

FORECAST: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 78 and a low near 58. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Lake Michigan: South wind around 5 knots becoming northeast in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 76

Normal low: 54

Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.

Sunset: 7:04 p.m.

Moonrise: 9:36 a.m. 

Moonset: 9:07 p.m.

Moon phases: First quarter Sept. 16; Full moon Sept. 25

THREE DAY FORECAST

Thursday

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mostly sunny

77/59

Friday

Sunny

81/60

Saturday

Sunny

82/63

0
0
0
0
0