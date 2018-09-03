Local weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 75, partly cloudy

Noon 87, partly cloudy

4 p.m. 89, mostly cloudy

8 p.m. 81, clear

FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 89 and a low near 71. 

Lake Michigan: South winds 5 to 10 knots. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 78

Normal low: 56

Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Sunset: 7:17 p.m.

Moonrise: 12:25 a.m. 

Moonset: 3:32 p.m.

Moon phases: New moon Sept. 9; First quarter Sept. 16

THREE DAY FORECAST

Wednesday

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mostly sunny

76/63

Thursday

Chance of thunderstorms

76/63

Friday

Chance of thunderstorms

74/63

0
0
0
0
0