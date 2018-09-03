Local weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 75, partly cloudy
Noon 87, partly cloudy
4 p.m. 89, mostly cloudy
8 p.m. 81, clear
FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 89 and a low near 71.
Lake Michigan: South winds 5 to 10 knots. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 78
Normal low: 56
Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.
Sunset: 7:17 p.m.
Moonrise: 12:25 a.m.
Moonset: 3:32 p.m.
Moon phases: New moon Sept. 9; First quarter Sept. 16
THREE DAY FORECAST
Wednesday
Mostly sunny
76/63
Thursday
Chance of thunderstorms
76/63
Friday
Chance of thunderstorms
74/63