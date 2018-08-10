Local weather forecast for Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 72, sunny
Noon 83, mostly sunny
4 p.m. 85, mostly sunny
8 p.m. 75, clear
FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 85 and a low near 64.
Lake Michigan: North winds around 5 knots. Waves 1 to 3 feet subsiding to 1 foot or less in the afternoon.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 82
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.
Sunset: 7:54 p.m.
Moonrise: 6:00 a.m.
Moonset: 8:22 p.m.
Moon phases: New moon today; First quarter Aug. 18
THREE DAY FORECAST
Sunday
Sunny
84/64
Monday
Sunny
84/66
Tuesday
Sunny
86/68