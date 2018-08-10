Local weather forecast for Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 72, sunny

Noon 83, mostly sunny

4 p.m. 85, mostly sunny

8 p.m. 75, clear

FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 85 and a low near 64. 

Lake Michigan: North winds around 5 knots. Waves 1 to 3 feet subsiding to 1 foot or less in the afternoon.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 82

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.

Sunset: 7:54 p.m.

Moonrise: 6:00 a.m. 

Moonset: 8:22 p.m. 

Moon phases: New moon today; First quarter Aug. 18

THREE DAY FORECAST

Sunday

Sunny

84/64

Monday

Sunny

84/66

Tuesday

Sunny

86/68

