Local weather forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 71, partly cloudy
Noon 78, partly cloudy
4 p.m. 78, partly cloudy
8 p.m. 72, partly cloudy
FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms with a high near 80 and a low near 60.
Lake Michigan: Northwest winds 10 to 15 knots becoming north 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 83
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:38 a.m.
Sunset: 8:13 p.m.
Moonrise: 7:34 p.m.
Moonset: 5:23 a.m. Friday
Moon phases: Full moon July 27; Last quarter Aug. 4
THREE DAY FORECAST
Friday
Mostly sunny
75/59
Saturday
Mostly sunny
78/61
Sunday
Slight chance of thunderstorms
78/62