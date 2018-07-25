Local weather forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 71, partly cloudy

Noon 78, partly cloudy

4 p.m. 78, partly cloudy

8 p.m. 72, partly cloudy

FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms with a high near 80 and a low near 60. 

Lake Michigan: Northwest winds 10 to 15 knots becoming north 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 83

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:38 a.m.

Sunset: 8:13 p.m.

Moonrise: 7:34 p.m.

Moonset: 5:23 a.m. Friday

Moon phases: Full moon July 27; Last quarter Aug. 4

THREE DAY FORECAST

Friday

Mostly sunny

75/59

Saturday

Mostly sunny

78/61

Sunday

Slight chance of thunderstorms

78/62

