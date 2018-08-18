Local weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 72, partly cloudy

Noon 80, mostly sunny

4 p.m. 83, sunny

8 p.m. 75, partly cloudy

FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 82 and a low near 66. 

Lake Michigan: Northeast winds around 5 knots increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 81

Normal low: 61

Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.

Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

Moonrise: 2:58 p.m. 

Moonset: 12:57 a.m. Monday 

Moon phases: Full moon Aug. 26; Last quarter Sept. 3

THREE DAY FORECAST

Monday

Showers likely

81/67

Tuesday

Chance of thunderstorms

77/61

Wednesday

Sunny

76/59

