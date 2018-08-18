Local weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 72, partly cloudy
Noon 80, mostly sunny
4 p.m. 83, sunny
8 p.m. 75, partly cloudy
FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 82 and a low near 66.
Lake Michigan: Northeast winds around 5 knots increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 81
Normal low: 61
Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.
Sunset: 7:43 p.m.
Moonrise: 2:58 p.m.
Moonset: 12:57 a.m. Monday
Moon phases: Full moon Aug. 26; Last quarter Sept. 3
THREE DAY FORECAST
Monday
Showers likely
81/67
Tuesday
Chance of thunderstorms
77/61
Wednesday
Sunny
76/59