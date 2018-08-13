Local weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 72, sunny

Noon 84, partly cloudy

4 p.m. 86, mostly cloudy

8 p.m. 79, partly cloudy

FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 86 and a low near 69. 

Lake Michigan:  Southwest winds 5 to 10 knots becoming south in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 81

Normal low: 61

Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.

Sunset: 7:50 p.m.

Moonrise: 9:40 a.m. 

Moonset: 10:08 p.m. 

Moon phases: First quarter Aug. 18; Full moon Aug. 26

THREE DAY FORECAST

Wednesday

Chance of thunderstorms

80/68

Thursday

Showers likely

80/66

Friday

Partly sunny

80/65

