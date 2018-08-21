Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 64, sunny
Noon 73, sunny
4 p.m. 75, partly cloudy
8 p.m. 68, clear
FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 75 and a low near 57.
Lake Michigan: North winds 10 to 20 knots. Waves 5 to 8 feet occasionally to 10 feet subsiding to 4 to 6 feet occasionally to 8 feet in the afternoon.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 80
Normal low: 60
Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.
Sunset: 7:38 p.m.
Moonrise: 5:32 p.m.
Moonset: 3:17 a.m. Thursday
Moon phases: Full moon Aug. 26; Last quarter Sept. 3
THREE DAY FORECAST
Thursday
Sunny
79/59
Friday
Chance of thunderstorms
76/65
Saturday
Slight chance of thunderstorms
84/70