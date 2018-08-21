Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 64, sunny

Noon 73, sunny

4 p.m. 75, partly cloudy

8 p.m. 68, clear

FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 75 and a low near 57. 

Lake Michigan: North winds 10 to 20 knots. Waves 5 to 8 feet occasionally to 10 feet subsiding to 4 to 6 feet occasionally to 8 feet in the afternoon.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 80

Normal low: 60

Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.

Sunset: 7:38 p.m.

Moonrise: 5:32 p.m. 

Moonset: 3:17 a.m. Thursday 

Moon phases: Full moon Aug. 26; Last quarter Sept. 3

THREE DAY FORECAST

Thursday

Sunny

79/59

Friday

Chance of thunderstorms

76/65

Saturday

Slight chance of thunderstorms

84/70

0
0
0
0
0