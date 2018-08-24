Local weather forecast for Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 70, mostly cloudy
Noon 78, cloudy
4 p.m. 84, mostly cloudy
8 p.m. 78, partly cloudy
FORECAST: Chance of showers with a high near 85 and a low near 69.
Lake Michigan: Southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Chance of showers through the day. Waves 1 to 3 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 80
Normal low: 59
Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.
Sunset: 7:34 p.m.
Moonrise: 7:26 p.m.
Moonset: 6:07 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases: Full moon Aug. 26; Last quarter Sept. 3
THREE DAY FORECAST
Sunday
Mostly sunny
90/73
Monday
Mostly sunny
90/74
Tuesday
Mostly sunny
89/69