Local weather forecast for Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 70, mostly cloudy

Noon 78, cloudy

4 p.m. 84, mostly cloudy

8 p.m. 78, partly cloudy

FORECAST: Chance of showers with a high near 85 and a low near 69. 

Lake Michigan: Southwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Chance of showers through the day. Waves 1 to 3 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 80

Normal low: 59

Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.

Sunset: 7:34 p.m.

Moonrise: 7:26 p.m. 

Moonset: 6:07 a.m. Sunday

Moon phases: Full moon Aug. 26; Last quarter Sept. 3

THREE DAY FORECAST

Sunday

Mostly sunny

90/73

Monday

Mostly sunny

90/74

Tuesday

Mostly sunny

89/69

