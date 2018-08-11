Local weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 73, Sunny
Noon 83, Sunny
4 p.m. 84, Sunny
8 p.m. 74, Night
FORECAST: Sunny, with a high near 83 and a low near 65. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Lake Michigan: North wind 5 to 10 knots. Waves around 1 foot.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 82
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.
Sunset: 7:53 p.m.
Moonrise: 7:15 a.m.
Moonset: 9:01 p.m.
Moon phases: First quarter Aug. 18; Full moon Aug. 26
THREE DAY FORECAST
Monday
Sunny
85/66
Tuesday
Sunny
87/70
Wednesday
Showers
83/67