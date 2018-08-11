Local weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 73, Sunny

Noon   83, Sunny

4 p.m. 84, Sunny

8 p.m. 74, Night

FORECAST: Sunny, with a high near 83 and a low near 65. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Lake Michigan: North wind 5 to 10 knots. Waves around 1 foot.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 82

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.

Sunset: 7:53 p.m.

Moonrise: 7:15 a.m. 

Moonset: 9:01 p.m. 

Moon phases: First quarter Aug. 18; Full moon Aug. 26

THREE DAY FORECAST

Monday

Sunny

85/66

Tuesday

Sunny

87/70

Wednesday

Showers

83/67

