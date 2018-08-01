Local weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 70, Sunny
Noon 81, Thunderstorms
4 p.m. 81, Thunderstorms
8 p.m. 72, Mostly cloudy
FORECAST: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Lake Michigan: Southwest wind 10 to 15 knots. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 82
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.
Sunset: 8:05 p.m.
Moonrise: 11:18 p.m.
Moonset: 12:15 p.m. Friday
Moon phases: Last quarter Aug. 4; New moon Aug. 11
THREE DAY FORECAST
Friday
Mostly sunny
82/65
Saturday
Sunny
91/70
Sunday
Mostly sunny
89/71