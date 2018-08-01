Local weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 70, Sunny

Noon   81, Thunderstorms

4 p.m. 81, Thunderstorms

8 p.m. 72, Mostly cloudy

FORECAST: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Lake Michigan: Southwest wind 10 to 15 knots. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 82

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.

Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Moonrise: 11:18 p.m.

Moonset: 12:15 p.m. Friday

Moon phases: Last quarter Aug. 4; New moon Aug. 11

THREE DAY FORECAST

Friday

Mostly sunny

82/65

Saturday

Sunny

91/70

Sunday

Mostly sunny

89/71

0
0
0
0
0