Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 73, cloudy
Noon 76, thunderstorms
4 p.m. 77, thunderstorms
8 p.m. 73, scattered thunderstorms
FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms with a high near 80 and a low near 68.
Lake Michigan: South winds 5 to 10 knots. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 81
Normal low: 61
Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.
Sunset: 7:49 p.m.
Moonrise: 10:48 a.m.
Moonset: 10:39 p.m.
Moon phases: First quarter Aug. 18; Full moon Aug. 26
THREE DAY FORECAST
Thursday
Chance of thunderstorms
80/66
Friday
Partly sunny
80/65
Saturday
Slight chance of thunderstorms
81/65