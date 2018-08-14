Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 73, cloudy

Noon 76, thunderstorms

4 p.m. 77, thunderstorms

8 p.m. 73, scattered thunderstorms

FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms with a high near 80 and a low near 68. 

Lake Michigan:  South winds 5 to 10 knots. Waves 1 foot or less. 

ALMANAC

Normal high: 81

Normal low: 61

Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.

Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Moonrise: 10:48 a.m. 

Moonset: 10:39 p.m. 

Moon phases: First quarter Aug. 18; Full moon Aug. 26

THREE DAY FORECAST

Thursday

Chance of thunderstorms

80/66

Friday

Partly sunny

80/65

Saturday

Slight chance of thunderstorms

81/65

