Local weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 62, partly cloudy
Noon 74, mostly cluody
4 p.m. 76, partly cloudy
8 p.m. 68, clear
FORECAST: Partly sunny with a high near 77 and a low near 59.
Lake Michigan: East winds 5 to 10 knots becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 76
Normal low: 54
Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.
Sunset: 7:02 p.m.
Moonrise: 10:43 a.m.
Moonset: 9:40 p.m.
Moon phases: First quarter Sept. 16; Full moon Sept. 25
THREE DAY FORECAST
Friday
Sunny
81/59
Saturday
Sunny
83/64
Sunday
Sunny
85/65