Local weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 62, partly cloudy

Noon 74, mostly cluody

4 p.m. 76, partly cloudy

8 p.m. 68, clear

FORECAST: Partly sunny with a high near 77 and a low near 59. 

Lake Michigan:  East winds 5 to 10 knots becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 76

Normal low: 54

Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Sunset: 7:02 p.m.

Moonrise: 10:43 a.m. 

Moonset: 9:40 p.m.

Moon phases: First quarter Sept. 16; Full moon Sept. 25

THREE DAY FORECAST

Friday

Sunny

81/59

Saturday

Sunny

83/64

Sunday

Sunny

85/65

