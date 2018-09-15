Local weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 70, sunny

Noon 84, mostly sunny

4 p.m. 85, mostly sunny

8 p.m. 74, clear

FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 86 and a low near 65. 

Lake Michigan: East winds 5 to 10 knots becoming northeast in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 75

Normal low: 53

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

Sunset: 6:57 p.m.

Moonrise: 1:46 p.m. 

Moonset: 11:34 p.m.

Moon phases: First quarter today; Full moon Sept. 25

THREE DAY FORECAST

Monday

Sunny

84/65

Tuesday

Mostly sunny

85/63

Wednesday

Slight chance of thunderstorms

79/65

