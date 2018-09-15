Local weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 70, sunny
Noon 84, mostly sunny
4 p.m. 85, mostly sunny
8 p.m. 74, clear
FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 86 and a low near 65.
Lake Michigan: East winds 5 to 10 knots becoming northeast in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 75
Normal low: 53
Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.
Sunset: 6:57 p.m.
Moonrise: 1:46 p.m.
Moonset: 11:34 p.m.
Moon phases: First quarter today; Full moon Sept. 25
THREE DAY FORECAST
Monday
Sunny
84/65
Tuesday
Mostly sunny
85/63
Wednesday
Slight chance of thunderstorms
79/65