Local weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 20, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 70, mostly cloudy

Noon 79, scattered thunderstorms

4 p.m. 78, scattered thunderstorms

8 p.m. 73, thunderstorms

FORECAST: Chance of showers with a high near 80 and a low near 68. 

Lake Michigan: Southeast winds 10 to 20 knots. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 81

Normal low: 60

Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.

Sunset: 7:41 p.m.

Moonrise: 3:54 p.m. 

Moonset: 1:39 a.m. Tuesday 

Moon phases: Full moon Aug. 26; Last quarter Sept. 3

THREE DAY FORECAST

Tuesday

Chance of showers

77/61

Wednesday

Sunny

75/57

Thursday

Sunny

79/60

0
0
0
0
0