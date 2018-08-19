Local weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 20, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 70, mostly cloudy
Noon 79, scattered thunderstorms
4 p.m. 78, scattered thunderstorms
8 p.m. 73, thunderstorms
FORECAST: Chance of showers with a high near 80 and a low near 68.
Lake Michigan: Southeast winds 10 to 20 knots. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 81
Normal low: 60
Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.
Sunset: 7:41 p.m.
Moonrise: 3:54 p.m.
Moonset: 1:39 a.m. Tuesday
Moon phases: Full moon Aug. 26; Last quarter Sept. 3
THREE DAY FORECAST
Tuesday
Chance of showers
77/61
Wednesday
Sunny
75/57
Thursday
Sunny
79/60