Local weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 79, sunny

Noon 86, sunny 

4 p.m. 91, sunny

8 p.m. 83, scattered thunderstorms

FORECAST: Slight chance of thunderstorms with a high near 90 and a low near 71. 

Lake Michigan: Southwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Waves 1 to 3 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 79

Normal low: 58

Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

Moonrise: 8:54 p.m. 

Moonset: 9:07 a.m. Wednesday

Moon phases: Last quarter Sept. 3; New moon Sept. 9

THREE DAY FORECAST

Wednesday

Chance of thunderstorms

78/60

Thursday

Mostly sunny

75/58

Friday

Mostly sunny

80/66

