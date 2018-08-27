Local weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 79, sunny
Noon 86, sunny
4 p.m. 91, sunny
8 p.m. 83, scattered thunderstorms
FORECAST: Slight chance of thunderstorms with a high near 90 and a low near 71.
Lake Michigan: Southwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Waves 1 to 3 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 79
Normal low: 58
Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.
Sunset: 7:29 p.m.
Moonrise: 8:54 p.m.
Moonset: 9:07 a.m. Wednesday
Moon phases: Last quarter Sept. 3; New moon Sept. 9
THREE DAY FORECAST
Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms
78/60
Thursday
Mostly sunny
75/58
Friday
Mostly sunny
80/66