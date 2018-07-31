Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 67, Mostly sunny

Noon   79, Partly cloudy

4 p.m. 80, Partly cloudy

8 p.m. 74, Sunny

FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 and a low near 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph. 

Lake Michigan: Southwest wind 5 to 10 knots becoming south in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet subsiding to 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 83

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Moonrise: 10:50 p.m.

Moonset: 11:13 a.m. Thursday

Moon phases: Last quarter Aug. 4; New moon Aug. 11

THREE DAY FORECAST

Thursday

Mostly sunny

84/65

Friday

Sunny

85/67

Saturday

Sunny

89/69

