Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 67, Mostly sunny
Noon 79, Partly cloudy
4 p.m. 80, Partly cloudy
8 p.m. 74, Sunny
FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 and a low near 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Lake Michigan: Southwest wind 5 to 10 knots becoming south in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet subsiding to 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 83
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:44 a.m.
Sunset: 8:07 p.m.
Moonrise: 10:50 p.m.
Moonset: 11:13 a.m. Thursday
Moon phases: Last quarter Aug. 4; New moon Aug. 11
THREE DAY FORECAST
Thursday
Mostly sunny
84/65
Friday
Sunny
85/67
Saturday
Sunny
89/69