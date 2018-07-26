Local weather forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 66, sunny
Noon 72, few showers
4 p.m. 73, mostly cloudy
8 p.m. 69, partly cloudy
FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 76 and a low near 59.
Lake Michigan: Northwest winds 10 to 20 knots becoming north around 10 knots in the afternoon. Waves 2 to 4 feet subsiding to 1 to 3 feet in the afternoon.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 83
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:39 a.m.
Sunset: 8:12 p.m.
Moonrise: 8:15 p.m.
Moonset: 6:18 a.m. Saturday
Moon phases: Full moon today; Last quarter Aug. 4
THREE DAY FORECAST
Saturday
Mostly sunny
78/61
Sunday
Chance of showers
77/61
Monday
Chance of thunderstorms
79/62