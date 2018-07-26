Local weather forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 66, sunny

Noon 72, few showers

4 p.m. 73, mostly cloudy

8 p.m. 69, partly cloudy

FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 76 and a low near 59. 

Lake Michigan:  Northwest winds 10 to 20 knots becoming north around 10 knots in the afternoon. Waves 2 to 4 feet subsiding to 1 to 3 feet in the afternoon.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 83

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:39 a.m.

Sunset: 8:12 p.m.

Moonrise: 8:15 p.m.

Moonset: 6:18 a.m. Saturday

Moon phases: Full moon today; Last quarter Aug. 4

THREE DAY FORECAST

Saturday

Mostly sunny

78/61

Sunday

Chance of showers

77/61

Monday

Chance of thunderstorms

79/62

